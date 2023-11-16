BAFL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.4%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FABL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
FCCL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.2%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
HBL 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.24%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.58%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.78 Increased By ▲ 5.84 (6.72%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.38%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.08%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design’ opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi

  • The exhibit is set to run until March 24, 2024
BR Life & Style Published 16 Nov, 2023 04:51pm
Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi
Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi

A new exhibit titled ‘Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design’, exploring the influence of Islamic art on the French jewellery brand, opened at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The exhibit features over 400 works including jewellery and precious objects, Islamic art, drawings, textiles and photographs that will be complemented by digital projections.

‘Hindu necklace’, Cartier Paris, 1936. Platinum, gold, diamond, sapphire, emerald and ruby. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi
‘Hindu necklace’, Cartier Paris, 1936. Platinum, gold, diamond, sapphire, emerald and ruby. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Years ago, Cartier’s archives revealed that Louis Cartier, the grandson of the luxury brand’s founder, had a sizable library dedicated to books about Islamic art, according to The National. Accompanying those were sketches with references to chests, pen holders and vessels from the Islamic world.

Summer travel: 5 affordable destinations for Eid-ul-Adha holidays

“At the beginning of the 20th century, there was the massive arrival of Islamic pieces, mostly paintings and manuscripts,” Judith Henon-Raynaud, chief curator and deputy director at Paris’s Louvre, was quoted as saying by The National.

“These new shapes created a phenomenon in society,” she added.

The exhibit traces the influence of Islamic arts on Cartier’s designs, from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day.

“Cartier was a man of his time. He was looking for something new,” Henon-Raynaud, co-curator of the Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition was quoted as saying by The National.

‘Beacon of innovation’: Dubai Design Week brings together global creative community

“Islamic art was not the only inspiration. They were also looking at Japanese and Chinese pieces. What is interesting about the Islamic inspiration is that I think it is the most structured for the Cartier style,” he added.

The immersive digital space was designed by New York-based design studio Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

This exhibition is based on a project that was initially conceived and co-organised by the Dallas Museum of Art and the musée des Arts décoratifs titled ‘Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity’.

Louvre Abu Dhabi to hold exhibition of Impressionist art

The museum will host the exhibit until March 24, 2024, on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Comments

1000 characters

‘Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design’ opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Inter-bank: rupee ends depreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan calls on world to hold Israel accountable for attacks on Gaza hospitals

Open-market: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Biden, Xi’s ‘blunt’ talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Oil prices slip on US crude build and China demand worries

Read more stories