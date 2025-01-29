AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
Scottie Scheffler eager for return from injury at Pebble Beach

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 10:56am
After a freak accident in the kitchen kept him out of the first few PGA Tour events of 2025, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to return this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scheffler was just over two weeks removed from his victory at the Hero World Challenge in December when he badly cut the palm of his right hand while preparing Christmas dinner.

The injury required surgery and sidelined Scheffler for The Sentry in Hawaii. He expected to return at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., earlier this month, but he wasn’t ready yet.

Scheffler appreciated the time off in some ways but dreaded it in others.

“It was frustrating to be sitting at home, not being able to play golf, but (my wife, my son and I) got some good time at home just us three,” Scheffler told reporters Tuesday ahead of this week’s tournament at Pebble Beach, Calif.

“It’s pretty rare for me to be at home throughout the day without really having much to do. I couldn’t really work out at first, there wasn’t really a whole lot I could do, so it was nice uninterrupted time for us at home. But it was definitely still frustrating watching golf on TV and not being able to play.”

Scheffler will return aiming to build on a scintillating 2024 campaign that culminated with his third straight PGA Tour Player of the Year Award.

The 28-year-old highlighted his dominant year with victories at The Masters and The Players Championship and also captured an Olympic gold medal and the FedEx Cup title.

France’s Matthieu Pavon back to defend historic Farmers win

Scheffler said he returned to a more normal practice routine in recent days to work out some lingering soreness in the hand.

He also played a practice round against his caddie, Ted Scott, at nearby Cypress Point on Monday.

“I took down Ted, so I got bragging rights for a while,” Scheffler joked. “Can’t afford to lose to your caddie because he’s just going to be reminding me that he beat me constantly, so I was glad to take him down.”

Asked whether he’s concerned about the injury and subsequent surgery affecting his play, Scheffler replied, “Not at all.”

Scheffler will be shooting for his third straight win, having closed 2024 with a victory at the Tour Championship in September before claiming the unofficial Hero three months later.

Scheffler tied for sixth at last year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was cut to three rounds due to rain. He missed the cut at Pebble Beach during the 2019 US Open but is thrilled to return to the course for his delayed season debut.

“It’s a little weird making it this late in the year, but good to be back,” he said. “Everything’s feeling good. It’s nice to be here at Pebble. Definitely excited to play. Feeling well rested. Overall feeling good.”

