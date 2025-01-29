AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
MLCF 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 203.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.44%)
PIBTL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.36%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.94%)
SYM 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,042 Increased By 11.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 35,099 Decreased By -36.9 (-0.1%)
Brazil’s Azul reduces $1.6bn in debt as it concludes restructuring process

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 08:17am

SAO PAULO: Brazilian airline Azul said on Tuesday it has finalized a debt restructuring process regarding financial obligations with bondholders, suppliers and plane lessors, according to a securities filing.

Azul said the process included the termination of almost $1.6 billion in debt from its balance sheet, while it also raised $525 million in fresh money.

The firm said that, with the conclusion of the talks, its financial leverage measured by a net debt to EBITDA ratio falls to 3.4 times from 4.8 times.

Brazil airline Azul hikes 2024 earnings forecast on ‘robust’ demand

Azul, which this month signed an agreement to explore talks for a merger with rival Gol, said the restructuring measures reduced its interest payments expected for this year by almost 1 billion reais ($170.7 million).

“We are very optimistic regarding Azul’s future,” Chief Executive John Rodgerson said in a press statement, adding the airline expects to receive 15 new Embraer’s E2 jets during the year.

Brazilian airline Azul

