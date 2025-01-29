AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

DRAP issues recall alert for Flagyl Injection Batch No Ad482

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a recall alert for Flagyl Injection Batch No Ad482 manufactured by Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited, Karachi, owing to substandard quality.

According to an official notification issued here on Tuesday, the DRAP announced that following information by the senior drug inspector Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) that samples of abovementioned product has been reported substandard by Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) Rawalpindi and the use of the product could harm the patients.

According to DRAP “endotoxin containing intravenous products can lead to a range of consequences, including fever, chills, shock, organ failure, which can even prove fatal. Even small amounts of endotoxin in an injection can cause significant harm, particularly in vulnerable individuals like immunocompromised patients or those with pre-existing medical conditions”.

The DRAP following the information started a crackdown against the substandard products by issuing recall alerts and directing the National Regulatory Field Force (NRFF), provincial drug control departments, pharmacists, chemists in distribution, pharmacies/medical stores, healthcare professionals- physicians, pharmacists, nurses at hospitals/clinics general public to stop the use of purchase, sale, prescription and use of following drugs.

The manufacturers are directed to immediately recall the defective batches of products from the market. The field force under the administrative control of DRAP and Provincial Drug Control departments have been directed to immediately conduct market surveys for detection of the presence and removal of the mentioned batches from the market.

The regulatory field force of DRAP and provincial drug control departments have been directed to immediately conduct market surveys for detection and removal of these products from the market.

All pharmacists and chemists working at distributors and pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying these products.

The remaining stocks should be quarantined, and the information of their supplier should be immediately provided to their area drug inspector to ensure the removal of falsified product.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DRAP Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited Flagyl Injection Batch No Ad482

Comments

200 characters

DRAP issues recall alert for Flagyl Injection Batch No Ad482

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories