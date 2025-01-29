Delegation of FAPUASA meets Chairman HEC

LAHORE: A delegation from the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) met with Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), to discuss pressing issues affecting the teaching faculty and the higher education sector.

Led by FAPUSA President Dr. Amjad Magsi, the delegation included General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Uzair, Central Information Secretary Dr. Ahtisham Ali, and President of the Islamabad Chapter Dr. Iqbal Jatoi. During the meeting, Dr. Magsi praised Dr. Ahmed for his recent efforts to uphold educational standards and thanked him for his principled stance on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in Sindh.

The delegation raised important concerns regarding the service structure for teaching faculty, as well as salary issues for TTS (Tenure Track System) faculty. In response, the HEC Chairman shared recent developments and expressed his commitment to addressing the concerns highlighted by the FAPUASA leadership.

Both parties agreed on the importance of developing a vision for a more inclusive and empowering educational environment, emphasizing the need to strengthen academic frameworks and expand opportunities for educators across the country.

