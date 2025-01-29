AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Delegation of FAPUASA meets Chairman HEC

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

LAHORE: A delegation from the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) met with Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), to discuss pressing issues affecting the teaching faculty and the higher education sector.

Led by FAPUSA President Dr. Amjad Magsi, the delegation included General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Uzair, Central Information Secretary Dr. Ahtisham Ali, and President of the Islamabad Chapter Dr. Iqbal Jatoi. During the meeting, Dr. Magsi praised Dr. Ahmed for his recent efforts to uphold educational standards and thanked him for his principled stance on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in Sindh.

The delegation raised important concerns regarding the service structure for teaching faculty, as well as salary issues for TTS (Tenure Track System) faculty. In response, the HEC Chairman shared recent developments and expressed his commitment to addressing the concerns highlighted by the FAPUASA leadership.

Both parties agreed on the importance of developing a vision for a more inclusive and empowering educational environment, emphasizing the need to strengthen academic frameworks and expand opportunities for educators across the country.

