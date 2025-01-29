Polio: Sindh govt sets vaccination target

KARACHI Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a provincial taskforce meeting on polio eradication, setting a target for 2025 to eliminate the virus.“

He said that the latest polio data reveals an alarming increase in cases in 2024, with Sindh reporting 22 cases. The majority were concentrated in Larkana (eight cases), Karachi (6 cases), and Hyderabad (4 cases), prompting renewed urgency for intensified efforts.

He asked to reach to every child under five, setting a target of vaccinating 10.6 million children across all 1,257 union councils.

The meeting was told that more than 81,000 frontline workers will be deployed to administer the oral polio vaccine (OPV).

