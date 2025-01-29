AIRLINK 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.52%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
FCCL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
OGDC 203.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.15%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.56%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.63%)
PRL 39.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
SEARL 110.29 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.13%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.34%)
SYM 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.13%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 65.14 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.54%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
BR30 35,383 Increased By 163.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 112,049 Increased By 18.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 35,087 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.14%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Lahore Gymkhana Club elections to take place on Feb 15

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: The annual elections of the Lahore Gymkhana Club are scheduled to take place on February 15, with a fierce contest expected between two prominent groups.

Qamar Khan Bobby, a candidate participating in the Lahore Gymkhana elections, expressed confidence in breaking the status quo and winning the election this time. He stated that their goal is to transform the club into a model family-friendly institution.

Qamar Khan Bobby emphasized that this time they are contesting under the leadership of Dr Ali Razaq and have received full support from the newly appointed officials of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Additionally, he claimed that several voters within the bureaucracy are also backing their group.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore Lahore Gymkhana Club Lahore Gymkhana elections

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Gymkhana Club elections to take place on Feb 15

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

Read more stories