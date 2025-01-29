UHS approves setting up of int’l linkages department

LAHORE: With a view to fostering academic and research collaboration with global institutions, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to establish a Department of International Linkages in line with Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s guidelines.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Syndicate of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) held here on Tuesday, with the vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The meeting also approved to increase the number of MBBS seats for three private medical colleges in the light of the decision of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. As per decision, the MBBS seats at Abwa Medical College, Faisalabad; Niazi Medical College, Sargodha; and Rahbar Medical College, Lahore, have been increased from 100 to 150.

Additionally, 50 BDS seats have also been approved for Rahbar Dental College. The Syndicate also sanctioned the affiliation of Niazi College of Allied Health Sciences, Sargodha, enabling it to launch BS Allied Health degree programs in six disciplines.

The Syndicate emphasized strict compliance with the PMDC and UHS regulations concerning the migration of medical students, underscoring that the rules would also apply to medical colleges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affiliated with the university.

The Syndicate acknowledged the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court for acknowledging the UHS’s stance and directing the University to resolve a student case in accordance with its regulations. Furthermore, the Syndicate approved the admission of students in public sector medical colleges of Kashmir through UHS from the next academic session.

On the recommendation of the Selection Board, the appointment of Dr. Sumaira Ehsan as Professor of Medical Education was approved. The efforts of UHS in establishing a robust and fully functional Department of Medical Education were lauded in the meeting.

In another key decision, the Syndicate mandated strict enforcement of attendance rules, setting a minimum attendance requirement of 85% for students to appear in examinations. Colleges will not be permitted to impose higher limits, and action will be taken as per law against institutions violating these regulations.

