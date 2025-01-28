AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed amid US tariff threats

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 07:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, with the Saudi index rising on the back of property and telecom shares.

On Monday, Trump revealed plans to impose tariffs on imported computer chips and certain metal imports, among other products. This move is likely to affect industries from technology to manufacturing and may have far-reaching consequences for the global economy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, led by a 1.6% rise in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Among other gainers, Jabal Omar Development Company, a real estate firm based out of Mecca, jumped 7.5%, rising for a third consecutive session.

The kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Monday said foreign investors will be permitted to invest in Saudi-listed real estate companies operating in Mecca and Medina from Jan. 27.

Most Gulf markets fall amid US trade concerns

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Company advanced 2.2%, after the firm said it won a contract worth 32.64 billion riyals ($8.70 billion) from a government entity to build, operate and provide telecommunications infrastructure services.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3%, hit by a 4% slide in Emaar Development.

In Abu Dhabi, the index concluded flat.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged higher but remained near a two-week low, as weak economic data from China and rising temperatures elsewhere dampened demand prospects.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, helped by a 1.1% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar and a 0.8% increase in Qatar International Islamic Bank ahead of its earnings.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.3%, with Talaat Moustafa Holding declining 1.8%.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.4% to 12,421
 Abu Dhabi       was flat at 9,550
 Dubai           lost 0.3% to 5,177
 QATAR           added 0.1% to 10,674
 EGYPT           down 0.3% to 29,647
 BAHRAIN         rose 0.1% to 1,892
 OMAN            up 0.1% to 4,566
 KUWAIT          dropped 0.5% to 8,321
---------------------------------------
