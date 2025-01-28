AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi, UAE, Iraq, Libya energy ministers meet after Trump OPEC comments

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 05:42pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister met his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq and Libya on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for lower oil prices and ahead of a meeting next week of OPEC+ oil-producing countries.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks with Iraq’s Hayan Abdel-Ghani and Libya’s Khalifa Abdulsadek in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He and his Libyan counterpart discussed “strengthening joint efforts to support the stability of global energy markets” to serve their mutual interests, SPA reported.

He also discussed cooperation to achieve mutual interests with his Iraqi counterpart, SPA reported.

The Saudi minister also met with UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei in Riyadh for an informal discussion, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Saudi government communications office and UAE energy ministry did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Oil slips as Trump’s Colombia sanctions threat reversed

OPEC+, which groups the de facto Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is due to hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on Feb. 3.

Trump has publicly called on Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices. OPEC+ has yet to respond to Trump’s call.

The group already plans to start raising production from April, gradually unwinding output cuts put in place to support prices.

That plan had been delayed several times because of weak demand.

Asked about Trump’s comments, Saudi Economy Minister Faisal al-Ibrahim told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday that Saudi Arabia and OPEC were seeking long-term oil market stability.

Donald Trump OPEC+ OPEC Libya Saudi Arabia uae iRAQ

Comments

200 characters

Saudi, UAE, Iraq, Libya energy ministers meet after Trump OPEC comments

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

KSE-100 loses nearly 1,500 points as market looks for fresh triggers

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Oil prices hover near two-week low, Libya supply disruption offers support

2 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

Gas market: private sector likely to help reduce circular debt

Read more stories