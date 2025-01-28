AIRLINK 193.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.09%)
World

Volodymyr Zelensky discusses French support for Ukraine with Macron

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2025 11:55am

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he and French President Emmanuel Macron met and discussed security guarantees and accession to the EU while in Poland to attend Auschwitz commemoration events.

The leaders visited Auschwitz on the 80th anniversary of its liberation by the Soviet army to pay tribute to those who perished in the Nazi death camp.

Zelensky posted a video on social media of a smiling handshake with Macron, writing that they “discussed further support for Ukraine” amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Zelensky said that during talks, he and Macron paid “special attention” to “security cooperation and possible formats of security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe”.

He added that Kyiv counted on “France’s support in the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the EU”.

Zelensky has said that peace can only be achieved with robust security guarantees for Ukraine, and that EU membership could help avert future Russian aggression.

European Council Chief Antonio Costa wrote earlier on X that he also met Zelensky Monday for talks.

Costa, a former Portuguese prime minister, said he had avowed the EU’s “steadfast support”, citing the bloc’s decision Monday to extend sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, after weeks of stalling from Hungary.

At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia’s Kursk region: Ukraine

The EU council president wrote on X that the unanimous decision was “crucial” to maintain pressure on Russia as long as it continues its “brutal war of aggression” against Ukraine.

Costa said that at talks on Monday he also “encouraged” Zelensky to keep working towards EU accession, saying: “Ukraine’s progress so far has been remarkable”.

Costa arrived in Kyiv on December 1 on his first day in office in a symbolic show of support.

