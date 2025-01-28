AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-28

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMAABD: National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research has sought data on tax deductions from cotton growers and ginners by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), sources told Business Recorder.

The committee, in its recommendation has directed that the Ministry, the Bill’s Mover and the Ministry of Law and Justice will review and revise “The Pakistan Animal Science Council, 2024” to build consensus with a revised version to be presented at the next meeting.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research has been directed to forward “The Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2024” to the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting and submit the report at the next meeting.

Weekly Cotton Review: Spot rate decreases amid low trade volume

The Ministry of Finance, Chairman FBR, Kissan Ittehad, the Ginners Association and other stakeholders are scheduled to meet this week and present their recommendations at the next meeting before forwarding the matter to the Ministries of Commerce and Industries. The FBR is tasked to furnish data on tax deductions from cotton growers and ginners before the next meeting.

The committee recommended that, going forward, cotton imports should ideally be stopped until a comprehensive evaluation of domestic production has been carried out.

This evaluation should be completed every year before any decisions are made regarding the need for imports, ensuring that domestic supply is thoroughly assessed first.

The Ministry of Energy is to provide the committee with the criteria for electricity pricing slabs and hold a meeting with Kissan Ittehad, Aptma and other stakeholders’ and submit feedback before the next meeting.

The chairman PARC has been directed to coordinate with relevant institutes and universities to explore joint ventures for the establishment of research center in district Khairpur, with a detailed plan to be reported at the next meeting.

The PARC to establish research centers in all provinces to strengthen regional agricultural research.

The PARC to submit a progress report every six months to the committee. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will grant PARC authority to manage endowment funds for research purposes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Taxes Farmers FBR PARC MNFSR cotton growers ginners

Comments

200 characters

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories