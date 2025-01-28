Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

ISLAMAABD: National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research has sought data on tax deductions from cotton growers and ginners by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), sources told Business Recorder.

The committee, in its recommendation has directed that the Ministry, the Bill’s Mover and the Ministry of Law and Justice will review and revise “The Pakistan Animal Science Council, 2024” to build consensus with a revised version to be presented at the next meeting.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research has been directed to forward “The Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2024” to the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting and submit the report at the next meeting.

The Ministry of Finance, Chairman FBR, Kissan Ittehad, the Ginners Association and other stakeholders are scheduled to meet this week and present their recommendations at the next meeting before forwarding the matter to the Ministries of Commerce and Industries. The FBR is tasked to furnish data on tax deductions from cotton growers and ginners before the next meeting.

The committee recommended that, going forward, cotton imports should ideally be stopped until a comprehensive evaluation of domestic production has been carried out.

This evaluation should be completed every year before any decisions are made regarding the need for imports, ensuring that domestic supply is thoroughly assessed first.

The Ministry of Energy is to provide the committee with the criteria for electricity pricing slabs and hold a meeting with Kissan Ittehad, Aptma and other stakeholders’ and submit feedback before the next meeting.

The chairman PARC has been directed to coordinate with relevant institutes and universities to explore joint ventures for the establishment of research center in district Khairpur, with a detailed plan to be reported at the next meeting.

The PARC to establish research centers in all provinces to strengthen regional agricultural research.

The PARC to submit a progress report every six months to the committee. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will grant PARC authority to manage endowment funds for research purposes.

