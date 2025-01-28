Human smuggling issue: PM asks to strengthen legal framework

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen the legal framework to curb human smuggling, warning any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The prime minister while chairing a maiden meeting of the taskforce formed to curb human smuggling, directed Mohsin Naqvi-led interior ministry to cooperate with the law and justice ministry for a holistic approach to punish those involved in human trafficking.

He called for prompt enforcement of the Federal Prosecution Act, 2023, directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the data on human smugglers collected during the investigation to Foreign Office to ensure their early extradition.

He also directed the authorities to issue red warrants for the proclaimed offenders involved in human smuggling cases, emphasising collective effort to eliminate the menace of the dirty trade. He also instructed for an accelerated induction of the required workforce for the arrest and prosecution of human smugglers.

PM Sharif told the meeting that 27 human smugglers involved in the Morocco boat capsizing incident had been identified and five of them had already been arrested.

This is pertinent to mention that the issue of human smuggling in Pakistan continues to escalate, as the lack of action and involvement of authorities only exacerbates the problem.

Instead of a swift response to combat this illicit trade, there seems to be a prolonged indifference that allows it to thrive.

This indifference not only endangers the lives of those being smuggled, but also undermines the integrity of the nation’s security and justice systems.

The absence of effective action from authorities is a profound failure on multiple levels. It not only perpetuates human suffering, but also reflects poorly on the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025