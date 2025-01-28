AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

Taxmen holding dual nationality: FBR will present list to Senate panel

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Jan, 2025 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will present a list of tax officials including family members having dual nationality to Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet.

According to the FBR’s instructions to all Directors Generals and Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (IR) on Monday, in compliance to the directions of Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet, an updated list of those officers/staff, who have dual nationality along with their spouses (if having dual nationality) is urgently required to be forwarded to the board on the specified format.

The required information included name/designation/BPS; date of entry into government service, name of Country (other than Pakistan)whose nationality is held, nationality/citizenship held by birth or otherwise, if nationality is not held by birth, date on which dual nationality was obtained.

The data of “spouses” of officers/staff, who have dual nationality, may also be furnished through a separate list on the format, the FBR added.

The requisite data, duly countersigned by each CC-IR/Director General, should reach the board within one-week period, the FBR added.

