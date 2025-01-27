AIRLINK 197.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.42%)
BOP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
FCCL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.9%)
FFL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
HUBC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
OGDC 210.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.77%)
PACE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.18%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 180.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.8%)
PRL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.23%)
PTC 26.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.47%)
SEARL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-8.72%)
SYM 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
BR100 12,156 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.12%)
BR30 36,220 Decreased By -368.5 (-1.01%)
KSE100 114,863 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,124 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee recovery to fade on yuan weakness, Trump worries

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 11:22am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, following last week's relief rally, is expected to decline on Monday, weighed by the dip in the Chinese yuan and persisting worries over US President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at near 86.30 to the US dollar compared with Friday's close at 86.2050.

The Indian currency climbed 0.5% last week, its best weekly performance in nearly one-and-a-half years, on relief that Trump did not impose tariffs immediately on taking office.

Last week, Trump talked of imposing tariffs on China, the European Union, Mexico and Canada.

That he did not impose tariffs was a relief for Asian currencies.

India rupee little changed

"With Trump, we just do not know what to expect. While last week brought no concrete news on the tariffs, it could very well be different this week," a currency trader at a bank said, referring to the incident with Colombia.

On Sunday, Trump said he would impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two US military aircraft with migrants being deported.

The dollar index inched higher on Monday.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 7.2650 to the US dollar.

FED meeting

The rupee and Asian currencies will be eyeing the Federal Reserve policy decision, due Wednesday.

While the US central bank is not expected to make any changes to the policy rate, the focus will be on any comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the likely impact Trump's policies will have on the interest rate path.

"Trump's low taxes, less regulation policies should be good news for growth, while immigration controls and trade tariffs provide upside risk for prices, suggesting we could have a long wait for the Fed's next cut," ING Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee recovery to fade on yuan weakness, Trump worries

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

Intra-day update: rupee records slight dip against US dollar

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

Gas tanker explosion kills 6, injures several in Multan

Eyeing expansion, Airlink acquires industrial land in Lahore

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

Read more stories