MOUs signed to drive economic growth, sustainable development

PESHAWAR: The Centre of Excellence in Executive Development (CEED) by CECOS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with seven esteemed associates, marking a significant milestone in their mission to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

Keynote speakers, including Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr. Noor Jahan and Dr. Khalid Khan and Umair CEO NYCC emphasized the importance of addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development.

The associates include MUKINS, RBCO (Rafaqat Babar & Company), WEDEV (Women Education Development), NYCCC, STRINGS Technologies, GRICKS, and Good Governance Forum.

During the ceremony, CEED by CECOS announced the launch of a Diploma in Climate Change. Fahd Amin, Consultant CEED gave details about the diploma in climate change. He also mentioned the future plan for diplomas and certifications in supply chain management, public procurement, leadership development, corporate and taxation, and finance for non-financial managers.

“We are proud to partner with these esteemed associates to drive positive change and promote sustainable development,” said Muhammad Azam Farooq, Advisor CEED. “Our Diploma in Climate Change and other certifications are designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the complex challenges of our time.”

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including the Vice President Sohaib Tanveer, who delivered remarks highlighting the significance of this partnership.

The ceremony concluded with a group photo and a networking event, providing attendees with opportunities to connect and explore potential collaborations.

