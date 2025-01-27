AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,179 Increased By 8.5 (0.07%)
BR30 36,600 Increased By 10.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 114,880 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,125 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

MOUs signed to drive economic growth, sustainable development

Recorder Report Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 06:08am

PESHAWAR: The Centre of Excellence in Executive Development (CEED) by CECOS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with seven esteemed associates, marking a significant milestone in their mission to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

Keynote speakers, including Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr. Noor Jahan and Dr. Khalid Khan and Umair CEO NYCC emphasized the importance of addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development.

The associates include MUKINS, RBCO (Rafaqat Babar & Company), WEDEV (Women Education Development), NYCCC, STRINGS Technologies, GRICKS, and Good Governance Forum.

During the ceremony, CEED by CECOS announced the launch of a Diploma in Climate Change. Fahd Amin, Consultant CEED gave details about the diploma in climate change. He also mentioned the future plan for diplomas and certifications in supply chain management, public procurement, leadership development, corporate and taxation, and finance for non-financial managers.

“We are proud to partner with these esteemed associates to drive positive change and promote sustainable development,” said Muhammad Azam Farooq, Advisor CEED. “Our Diploma in Climate Change and other certifications are designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the complex challenges of our time.”

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including the Vice President Sohaib Tanveer, who delivered remarks highlighting the significance of this partnership.

The ceremony concluded with a group photo and a networking event, providing attendees with opportunities to connect and explore potential collaborations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Economic growth MoUs signed sustainable development CECOS

Comments

200 characters

MOUs signed to drive economic growth, sustainable development

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories