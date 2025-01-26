Importance of effective communication for customs workforce

TEXT: Communication has been essential to human survival. The history of communication can be traced back to the origin of speech, which is believed to have begun approximately 100,000 years ago. Early humans likely communicated through a combination of vocal sounds, gestures, and body language. The limitations of spoken language led to the development of symbolic forms of communication. The oldest known symbols for communication are cave paintings, with the earliest examples dating back around 30,000 years ago. These paintings served as a means to convey information and express ideas visually.

Following cave paintings, petroglyphs emerged as another significant advancement in communication technology. Petroglyphs are rock carvings made by pecking directly into stone surfaces. This form of communication appeared around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago during the Neolithic period followed by pictograms and ideograms.

The advent of writing marked one of the most transformative developments in human communication history. The earliest known writing systems were logographic in nature and emerged around 3300 BCE during the Bronze Age in regions like Mesopotamia and Egypt. These systems utilized symbols derived from earlier pictographic and ideographic forms but allowed for more precise recording of language.By about 1700 BCE, alphabetic systems began to emerge. Over centuries, various cultures developed their own writing systems, whereas the modern English alphabet was adopted in its current form during the 16th century AD.

In contemporary times, advancements in technology has revolutionized how humans communicate. From printing presses in the Renaissance period to telecommunication technologies and the Internet today, each innovation has expanded our ability to share information across vast distances instantaneously. Overall, human communication has evolved from primitive vocalizations and symbolic representations to electronic messages that are transmitted within seconds.

The regular polishing of communication skills is most important for all those working in law enforcement agencies. In case of customs officers, effective communication directly impacts the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations. Importers, exporters, agents and other stakeholders require an updated knowledge on customs laws and regulations that must be communicated to them clearly. This clarity helps ensure that all parties understand what is expected of them, reducing the likelihood of errors or misunderstandings that could lead to delays or compliance issues.

Good communication fosters a smoother trade process. When customs officials can effectively convey information regarding tariffs, duties, and documentation requirements, it enables businesses to comply more easily with regulations. This facilitation not only benefits individual businesses but also enhances overall trade efficiency. Customs officers should also stay updated on changing regulations and best practices within international trade to enhance their knowledge of complex trade environments. An ideal customs officer works locally but thinks globally.

Customs officers often encounter disputes or conflicts related to shipments. Effective communication skills are crucial for negotiating and resolving these issues amicably. By articulating concerns clearly and listening to the perspectives of importers or exporters, customs officials can mediate disputes more effectively, leading to quicker resolutions.

Listening is an important part of communication. Open lines of communication help build relationships that can lead to better cooperation during inspections or audits. When stakeholders feel they can communicate their issues openly to the concerned officers then, it encourages compliance and transparency. Establishing trust between customs officers and stakeholders in the supply chain is essential for smooth operations.

Communication also plays a critical role in risk management within customs operations. By sharing intelligence about potential risks—such as smuggling or fraud, customs officials can work collaboratively with other agencies and stakeholders to mitigate these risks proactively. Customs officials have to deal with multiple other agencies on most of the key point of entries like at the airports etc. There are around more than 20 law enforcement agencies working at the airports, each one having its own mandate. Without effective communication skills, surviving at such a work place can be extremely challenging.

Customs processes are governed by strict timelines. One measure of efficiency is the reduction in dwell time. Prompt redressal of all issues is of utmost importance in supply chain management. Moreover, time-sensitive shipments are often critical for businesses that rely on just-in-time inventory systems or seasonal sales cycles. Delays caused by miscommunication can disrupt supply chains significantly, leading to stock outs or missed sales opportunities. Therefore, maintaining clear and timely communication is vital for operational efficiency.

The evolution of clearance systems by Pakistan Customs starting from PACCS,One Customs, WeBOC and PSW speak volumes of our commitment to continuous improvement. The aim is to enable and improve communication through technological platforms. Quite recently a Central Appraising Unit (CAU) has been established at South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT), Karachi which is an isolated and sanitized workspace where Appraising Officers have no contact with outsiders during working hours. Consignments arriving at all terminals of Karachi Ports and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ) are processed through the CAU. It is expected that in the next phase, the FCA shall be rolled out to other customs stations in the country.

The primary objective of this initiative is to minimize human interaction with the traders and to create a faceless customs assessment model that improves transparency and standardizes assessments throughout the country. This system will leverage digital tools to enhance customs operations and compliance. Key objectives of Faceless Assessment include:

• Anonymity in assessment

• Speedier Customs clearance

• Uniformity of assessment

Effective communication requires a deep understanding of people and processes. Understanding people makes us realise that:

“We are all equal in the fact that we are all different. We are all the same in the fact that we will never be the same. We are united by the reality that all colours and all cultures are distinct and individual. We are harmonious in the reality that we are all held to this earth by the same gravity. We don't share blood, but we share the air that keeps us alive”-C.Joybell.

Understanding of processes enable us to keep improving those, in order to become a more dynamic, transparent and efficient organisation.

The anti-smuggling wing of customs: Backbone of Pakistan’s economic development

Smuggling remains one of the most severe challenges to Pakistan’s economy, siphoning off billions of rupees annually, undermining domestic industries, and weakening government revenues. The Anti-Smuggling Wing (ASW) of Pakistan Customs has emerged as a bulwark against this economic menace, playing a decisive role in curbing illicit trade and safeguarding national resources.

With its operations spanning land borders, seaports, and airports, the ASW has significantly intensified its efforts in recent years. In 2024 alone, smuggled goods worth over PKR 200 billion were confiscated, including 13,471 metric tons of fertilizer, 35,135 metric tons of sugar, and 21.6 million liters of Iranian fuel. This marked a record-breaking year in Pakistan’s anti-smuggling history.

The impact of smuggling on the economy is staggering. Illegal goods, such as textiles, electronics, and petroleum products, infiltrate markets at reduced prices, destabilizing legitimate businesses and discouraging tax compliance. The ASW’s relentless crackdown has not only helped level the playing field for local industries but also bolstered government revenue, enabling greater investment in public welfare and infrastructure projects.

Beyond economic repercussions, the ASW’s work is critical to national security. By intercepting smuggled arms, drugs, and contraband, it has weakened financial and operational networks of criminal syndicates and extremist groups. In 2024, for instance, 4.4 million cartons of smuggled cigarettes and large caches of weapons were seized, further choking the lifelines of these unlawful enterprises.

The wing’s success stems from its adoption of cutting-edge surveillance technologies, data-driven intelligence systems, and enhanced inter-agency collaboration. Initiatives such as automated border control systems and real-time monitoring have significantly improved operational efficiency. Moreover, increased government support in the form of advanced equipment and stringent anti-smuggling legislation has fortified these efforts.

As Pakistan strives for sustainable economic growth, the Anti-Smuggling Wing remains indispensable. Its operations not only shield the nation’s economic backbone but also reinforce security and stability. In the face of persistent challenges, the ASW continues to prove itself as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s resilience and prosperity.

