AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-26

Importance of N-deterrence in changing geopolitical environment highlighted

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

KARACHI: Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd), Adviser Development, National Command Authority (AD NCA), emphasised that Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence capability has been a cornerstone of the country’s national security for many decades. He stated that it has assumed even greater significance in the rapidly evolving geopolitical environment in Pakistan’s neighbourhood over the last six years.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) here on Saturday, he said, “Pakistan must continue to preserve and strengthen its nuclear capabilities against all potential threats, withstand and rebuff all international pressures, and never allow the slightest doubt to creep into its national and strategic determination about the centrality and criticality of its nuclear program for national security and survival.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear power, Lt Gen Kidwai stated that the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in 2024 successfully operated six civil nuclear power plants. These include the four nuclear power plants at Chashma near Mianwali with a total capacity of 1,330 MW, and the two newly commissioned KANUPP-2 and KANUPP-3 power plants at Paradise Point Karachi with a combined capacity of 2,200 MW. Altogether, in 2024, these six plants contributed 3,530 MW of clean, reliable, and relatively cheap electricity to the national grid.

He also spoke about Pakistan’s space program, which has strong strategic linkages with the nuclear program in addition to its critical uses for civil purposes. “In 2024, Pakistan’s space program attained a take-off stage after years of dedicated and sustained efforts by the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) and SUPARCO. With Chinese assistance, Pakistan has successfully placed several satellites in space over the last two decades,” he noted.

Lt Gen Kidwai criticized the international community for its indifference to Pakistan’s genuine security concerns, particularly regarding India’s much larger missile and space program. He highlighted five key developments in 2024 that reflected an anti-Pakistan bias:

In September 2024, the United States imposed sanctions on a Chinese research institute and several Chinese companies allegedly involved in supplying Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, specifically the long-range Shaheen-3 (range 2,750km) and the 2,000km Ababeel MIRV systems.

On December 18, 2024, the US sanctioned one government and three private sector Pakistani entities for alleged involvement in the development of weapons of mass destruction. Pakistan rejected this “absurd” allegation as perplexing, reiterating that it has been a declared nuclear weapons power since May 1998, alongside India.

On January 15, 2025, the US removed Indian nuclear entities from its sanctions list in an act of blatant favouritism and discrimination.

Lt Gen Kidwai underscored that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programs, developed over five decades, are indigenous in nature, which he described as their inherent strength. He called for continued resilience in the face of international pressures and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its national security.

However, former Pakistani ambassador Syed Hasan Habib has emphasised the need for Pakistan to not only improve but also strengthen its relations with neighbouring countries.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the year 2024 has been a challenging one for Pakistan, with the country facing economic, political, and security threats. He highlighted the need to focus on Pakistan’s relationships with Iran, Afghanistan, and India over the past year.

The former ambassador also pointed out major concerns, including the transparency of Pakistan’s general elections, IMF loans, and the number of deaths due to terrorist attacks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

geopolitical environment Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai

Comments

200 characters

Importance of N-deterrence in changing geopolitical environment highlighted

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

Diplomatic missions: AGPR ‘detects’ financial irregularities

Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Read more stories