Importance of N-deterrence in changing geopolitical environment highlighted

KARACHI: Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd), Adviser Development, National Command Authority (AD NCA), emphasised that Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence capability has been a cornerstone of the country’s national security for many decades. He stated that it has assumed even greater significance in the rapidly evolving geopolitical environment in Pakistan’s neighbourhood over the last six years.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) here on Saturday, he said, “Pakistan must continue to preserve and strengthen its nuclear capabilities against all potential threats, withstand and rebuff all international pressures, and never allow the slightest doubt to creep into its national and strategic determination about the centrality and criticality of its nuclear program for national security and survival.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear power, Lt Gen Kidwai stated that the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in 2024 successfully operated six civil nuclear power plants. These include the four nuclear power plants at Chashma near Mianwali with a total capacity of 1,330 MW, and the two newly commissioned KANUPP-2 and KANUPP-3 power plants at Paradise Point Karachi with a combined capacity of 2,200 MW. Altogether, in 2024, these six plants contributed 3,530 MW of clean, reliable, and relatively cheap electricity to the national grid.

He also spoke about Pakistan’s space program, which has strong strategic linkages with the nuclear program in addition to its critical uses for civil purposes. “In 2024, Pakistan’s space program attained a take-off stage after years of dedicated and sustained efforts by the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) and SUPARCO. With Chinese assistance, Pakistan has successfully placed several satellites in space over the last two decades,” he noted.

Lt Gen Kidwai criticized the international community for its indifference to Pakistan’s genuine security concerns, particularly regarding India’s much larger missile and space program. He highlighted five key developments in 2024 that reflected an anti-Pakistan bias:

In September 2024, the United States imposed sanctions on a Chinese research institute and several Chinese companies allegedly involved in supplying Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, specifically the long-range Shaheen-3 (range 2,750km) and the 2,000km Ababeel MIRV systems.

On December 18, 2024, the US sanctioned one government and three private sector Pakistani entities for alleged involvement in the development of weapons of mass destruction. Pakistan rejected this “absurd” allegation as perplexing, reiterating that it has been a declared nuclear weapons power since May 1998, alongside India.

On January 15, 2025, the US removed Indian nuclear entities from its sanctions list in an act of blatant favouritism and discrimination.

Lt Gen Kidwai underscored that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programs, developed over five decades, are indigenous in nature, which he described as their inherent strength. He called for continued resilience in the face of international pressures and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its national security.

However, former Pakistani ambassador Syed Hasan Habib has emphasised the need for Pakistan to not only improve but also strengthen its relations with neighbouring countries.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the year 2024 has been a challenging one for Pakistan, with the country facing economic, political, and security threats. He highlighted the need to focus on Pakistan’s relationships with Iran, Afghanistan, and India over the past year.

The former ambassador also pointed out major concerns, including the transparency of Pakistan’s general elections, IMF loans, and the number of deaths due to terrorist attacks.

