Pakistan

Minister says need to start crash programme to promote literacy

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need to start a crash programme to promote literacy in the country.

Addressing at a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative envisages this resolve to enhance literacy in Pakistan along with the cooperation of the provincial governments.

The minister said no country in the world has made progress without achieving a literacy rate of 90 percent. He said we have to bring 25 million out-of-school children to the educational institutions.

He said, the “Uraan Pakistan” has included education as a significant driver of equity and economic prosperity, which is an important pillar for the knowledge economy and the country’s economic development and prosperity in the future.

He said that the government is making due efforts to promote knowledge economy in the country and traditional and technical education have an important role in this regard.

Iqbal said that continuity of policies is necessary for the promotion of education and economic development in the country and only with the continuity of policies, will the country achieve economic growth in the country.

The minister said that Balochistan will be the richest province of Pakistan in the coming 10 years as this province will develop rapidly due to low population and progress in connectivity.

Education Ahsan iqbal Planning Minister literacy rate Uraan Pakistan

