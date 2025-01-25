KP sets target of over Rs1trn for uplift portfolio

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set target to jack up the volume of its development portfolio to over Rs.1 trillion within the next four years.

It was revealed in the meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Friday with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. The achievement has been attributed to the measures made by the provincial government.

The Chief Minister directed that all development and welfare projects be completed on merit and in a transparent manner within the stipulated timeframe.

He directed the cabinet members to review departmental performance regularly and actively oversee the progress of development initiatives.

At the outset of the meeting, the cabinet was briefed in detail about the progress on development schemes arrayed under the title of Strategic High-Impact Flagship Targets (SHIFT).

These initiatives are dedicated to advancing inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development agenda, with a core focus on elevating the living standards of citizens, especially those in historically marginalised and underserved regions. At the moment it included 51 projects of social, infrastructure and urban, economic development, environmental sustainability, governance and public administration and integrated sectoral approaches but more and more such projects will be continuously added to it with the passage of time. The total financial worth of these schemes is Rs. 500 billion at the moment.

The cabinet conditionally approved the extension of Special Forum till June, 2027, subject to the release of funds by the federal government, in order to ensure optimum oversight and effective management of the ongoing and recently approved projects under permanent reconstruction.

The permanent reconstruction project is aimed at rehabilitating the Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) in the merged districts.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of the Non-ADP Scheme in ADP 2024-25 for the project “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Solarisation of Houses Initiative”. Under the project, 130,000 households across the province will be solarised. The solar scheme will be provided to the households through allocation in proportion to the population of the districts. One part of the scheme will be free for poor families while the other part will be under bank loan partnership.

The cabinet approved transfer/ allotment of land for construction of warehouse at district Chitral Upper. The purpose of the warehouse construction is to strengthen the preparedness level and reach of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority at the time of emergencies at that far flung area.

The cabinet approved transfer of possession state land to the Sports and Youth Affairs Department for the establishment of Jawan Markaz in Upper Chitral and Charsadda districts.

The cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval to the declaration of emergency in district Hangu to the extent of facilitating the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) of Kurram district there. The emergency was declared on 22nd January 2025, limited to the handling of TDPs of district Kurram accommodated in the temporary camps at Hangu.

The Cabinet approved amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013. As per the decision, sections 2, 6, 25, 26 and 32 of the Act are amended to make it more effective and to ensure that the citizens have improved access to information held by public bodies and to make the government entities more accountable to its people, besides affording the citizens any opportunity of appeal against the orders passed by the Information Commission.

