Pakistan Print 2025-01-25

DG IT Asfand Yar assigned additional charge by PM

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the additional charge of the post of Member IT, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division to Asfand Yar Khan, Director General (IT).

The Establishment Division issued a notification, which stated that the prime minister has assigned the additional charge of the post of Member IT (MP-I Scale), Information Technology and Telecommunication Division to Asfand Yar Khan, Director General (IT) (MP-II Scale), Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, for a period of three months w.e.f. 22-01-2025 or till appointment of the regular incumbent whichever is earlier.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has invited applications for the position of Member IT (MP-1 Scale). The post, a critical role in driving the country’s digital transformation and policy development, will initially be offered on a three-year contract, extendable for an additional two years on a yearly basis, subject to a satisfactory evaluation by the Performance Evaluation Committee.

Eligible candidates must possess a PhD or Master’s degree in ICT-related disciplines such as Computer Science, Information Technology, or Software Engineering from an HEC-recognized institution. For candidates with a PhD, a minimum of seven years of professional experience, including three years in senior management, is required.

Master’s degree holders must have at least nine years of experience, with a similar leadership tenure. Candidates should demonstrate expertise in digital technologies, strategic project management, and international IT standards, alongside strong stakeholder engagement skills. The age limit for applicants is set at 62 years.

The selection process includes a multi-step evaluation, starting with short-listing by a dedicated committee, followed by recommendations to the Prime Minister for final approval.

The Member IT will report to the secretary of IT and Telecom, contributing to policy formulation, cybersecurity strategies, e-governance programmes, and export growth initiatives. The role also includes developing cloud adoption frameworks, fostering entrepreneurship, and ensuring privacy and data protection legislation.

The post was vacant as the tenure of the former Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, ended. Imam, appointed in 2019, received two-year extensions in 2021 and additional three-month extensions thereafter.

