PTI’s Junaid Akbar made PAC chairman

Published 25 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Junaid Akbar was elected chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Friday. The post was lying vacant since the government came into power following the February 2024 elections.

The PAC is considered one of the most powerful parliamentary bodies, with the authority to summon any individual or record from government departments in financial matters.

As per parliamentary norms established following the 2008 general elections, the chair of the PAC is traditionally allotted to the opposition, a practice which continues till today.

