AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-24

Media body to move court

Press Release Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI: The Joint Action Committee has out rightly rejected the controversial PECA act amendment bill. The JAC announced its decision to approach the court of law against the bill and also to launch a protest movement.

A special meeting of the journalist organizations’ JAC, which includes the PFUJ, PBA, CPNE, AEMEND and APNS, was held, during which it was stated that the federal government had breached its promise by getting the controversial bill passed in the National Assembly without consultation.

The focus of this bill is not just social media, but also electronic and print media’s digital platforms, with the aim of criminalizing dissenting opinions. However, if the government still wishes to consult stakeholders, the presentation of this controversial bill in the Senate must be postponed. Otherwise, the JAC will begin its protest plan.

In case the bill is presented in the Senate, there will be protests not only during the session but also a nationwide call for demonstrations.

A large protest rally will be held in Islamabad, in which all journalist organizations will participate.

Lawyers, human rights organizations, civil society and political parties will also be invited to join the protests.

The JAC has also decided to challenge the PECA Act amendment bill in court of law after its final approval and consultations with lawyers have already begun. The JAC reiterated that while the journalist organizations are not against any law, they cannot accept legislation made unilaterally without consultation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PECA Act court of law PECA Amendments Joint Action Committee journalist organizations

Comments

200 characters

Media body to move court

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories