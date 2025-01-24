Media body to move court

KARACHI: The Joint Action Committee has out rightly rejected the controversial PECA act amendment bill. The JAC announced its decision to approach the court of law against the bill and also to launch a protest movement.

A special meeting of the journalist organizations’ JAC, which includes the PFUJ, PBA, CPNE, AEMEND and APNS, was held, during which it was stated that the federal government had breached its promise by getting the controversial bill passed in the National Assembly without consultation.

The focus of this bill is not just social media, but also electronic and print media’s digital platforms, with the aim of criminalizing dissenting opinions. However, if the government still wishes to consult stakeholders, the presentation of this controversial bill in the Senate must be postponed. Otherwise, the JAC will begin its protest plan.

In case the bill is presented in the Senate, there will be protests not only during the session but also a nationwide call for demonstrations.

A large protest rally will be held in Islamabad, in which all journalist organizations will participate.

Lawyers, human rights organizations, civil society and political parties will also be invited to join the protests.

The JAC has also decided to challenge the PECA Act amendment bill in court of law after its final approval and consultations with lawyers have already begun. The JAC reiterated that while the journalist organizations are not against any law, they cannot accept legislation made unilaterally without consultation.

