JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved 12 names for their appointment as the additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The commission meeting was held in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi for considering the appointment of additional judges of the SHC in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The meeting by majority of its total membership nominated the names of Tasneem Sultana DSJ, Khalid Hussain Shahani DSJ, Advocate General Sindh Muhammad Hasan Akbar and lawyers Miran Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hamid Bhurgi, Ali Haider Ada, Jan Ali Junejo, Muhammad Jaffer Raza, Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi, Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Riazat Ali Sahar and Syed Fiazul Hassan Shah for their appointment as the additional judges of the SHC.

