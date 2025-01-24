AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-24

Health facilities: Importance of balancing population, resources highlighted

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The government will leave no stone unturned in providing best possible health facilities to the citizens for which all possible steps are being taken.

This was stated by the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services and Regulations,Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, here on Thursday, while officially launching the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad website.

He said that the government of Pakistan was fully committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women in marginalised and underserved regions. The government was working towards a system where every citizen can receive the best healthcare needed, free from stigma or fear, said Dr Bharath.

Dr Bharat emphasised that, with maternal mortality at 186 deaths per 100,000 live births, the research underscores the need for comprehensive reforms in reproductive healthcare. He also stressed the importance of balancing population and resources, reaffirming the government’s commitment to achieving this through policies and improved access to family planning services.

The government plans to implement the report’s recommendations by investing in infrastructure, capacity building, and an enhanced referral system to improve emergency response capabilities, strengthening reproductive health services nationwide.

The initiative marks a significant step towards digital transformation in healthcare, ensuring better connectivity and convenience for the public. The website’s address is: https://dhoict.gov.pk.

Dr Bharat praised the relentless efforts of District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia and his team in developing a functional and user-friendly platform. This website serves as a one-stop solution for citizens to access essential health information, services, and updates, promoting transparency and efficiency.

The DHO Islamabad briefing the participants said that the DHO office Islamabad is all set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art community health centre at Shah Allah Ditta area of Islamabad aimed at ensuring that all facilities and services are fully functional and ready for the inauguration.

The DHO office also organised another inauguration ceremony of the Community Health Centre (CHC), Rawat, which was inaugurated by the Member National Assembly Raja Khuram Nawaz, accompanied by the District Health Officer and his team.

The initiative was widely appreciated by the local community elders, who expressed their happiness and gratitude. MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz lauded this step towards improved healthcare, noting the availability of ambulances to cater to the needs of the people of Rawat. A significant milestone in advancing healthcare accessibility in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

