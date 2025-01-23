AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -135.4 (-1.12%)
BR30 36,147 Decreased By -451.4 (-1.23%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Markets Print 2025-01-23

STOXX 600 closes at near four-month high

Reuters Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 08:20am

FRANKFURT: European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, driven by heavyweight technology and industrial sectors, with markets seeming unfazed by tariff anxieties stirred by recent declarations from US President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4% higher, at highest level since Sept 2024. It hit a fresh record-peak during the session.

Heavyweight technology stocks led the charge, rising 1.3%, with technology stocks on Wall Street gaining on upbeat earnings.

Shares of Adidas jumped 6% after the German sportswear brand reported what it said were better-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter results, with strong sales and profitability for the important holiday shopping period.

Germany’s benchmark index outperformed its regional peers, adding 1% to close at a record high.

Global equities received a lift as corporate earnings took the spotlight. Netflix dazzled investors by reaching an all-time high following its upbeat earnings report, which boosted market sentiment.

Despite Trump’s promises to levy new tariffs on the European Union and his threats to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese goods by February 1, the markets remained resilient.

Investors have been eagerly snapping up European stocks in recent weeks, attracted by their more appealing valuations compared to the pricey tech-heavy offerings on Wall Street.

In a report published on Tuesday, Bank of America said European stocks saw their second largest allocation in a quarter of a century in January.

Eurozone bond yields have dipped over the past two sessions, providing a tailwind for the stock markets.

The STOXX 600 has climbed 4% since the year’s start, slightly overtaking the S&P 500’s 3.6% rise, suggesting that investor confidence in Europe is on the upswing.

“You’re seeing a renewed enthusiasm ... (Europe) may offer more resilience in an uncertain world and the unpredictable nature of Trump’s administration. Investors are in search for value in some the stock markets across Europe,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

