AIRLINK 197.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.49%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.49%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.92%)
FCCL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.25%)
FFL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.02%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.18%)
MLCF 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.38%)
OGDC 214.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-1.93%)
PACE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.82%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
POWER 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
PPL 182.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-1.94%)
PRL 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 102.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.71%)
SYM 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.88%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
TRG 65.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.68%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,984 Decreased By -125.8 (-1.04%)
BR30 36,215 Decreased By -382.7 (-1.05%)
KSE100 113,592 Decreased By -1450 (-1.26%)
KSE30 35,647 Decreased By -552.5 (-1.53%)
Jan 22, 2025
Business & Finance

ECB’s Stournaras sees rates approaching 2% by year end, Trump tariffs could speed cuts

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 02:21pm

European Central Bank policymaker Yannis Stournaras expects the ECB to reduce interest rates gradually towards 2% by the end of 2025, and US tariffs from the Trump administration could make faster cuts necessary, he said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“According to my personal estimation, (cuts) should be on the order of 25 basis points each time, so that by the end of 2025 we approach close to 2%, from the 3% where we are today,” he said in an interview with Greek Naftemporiki newspaper published.

ECB should debate how much more it can cut rates, Schnabel says

The possible imposition of tariffs by the US could accelerate the reduction of interest rates as they could negatively impact the metrics of the European economy.

European Central Bank

