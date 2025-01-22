ECB’s Stournaras sees rates approaching 2% by year end, Trump tariffs could speed cuts

European Central Bank policymaker Yannis Stournaras expects the ECB to reduce interest rates gradually towards 2% by the end of 2025, and US tariffs from the Trump administration could make faster cuts necessary, he said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“According to my personal estimation, (cuts) should be on the order of 25 basis points each time, so that by the end of 2025 we approach close to 2%, from the 3% where we are today,” he said in an interview with Greek Naftemporiki newspaper published.

The possible imposition of tariffs by the US could accelerate the reduction of interest rates as they could negatively impact the metrics of the European economy.