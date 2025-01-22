Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, reflecting the global market’s slight rise, traders said. Gold was selling for Rs283,200 per tola and Rs242,798 per 10 grams, up by Rs300 and Rs257, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International gold bullion value inched up by $3, trading at $2,711 per ounce while silver was available for over $30 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,372 per tola and Rs2,890 per 10 grams. Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices than those fixed by the association.

