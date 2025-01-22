PTBA proposes forming body to evaluate pending tax cases

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has proposed establishing a specialized steering committee to evaluate pending tax cases, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent review meeting on expediting FBR legal proceedings.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, PTBA highlighted that a significant number of pending cases in tribunals and courts are based on grounds already settled by superior courts, yet continue to be filed without proper scrutiny.

The Bar expressed particular concern about frivolous cases being used to delay relief to legitimate taxpayers.

While the Prime Minister had suggested engaging high-profile lawyers to defend cases in tribunals and courts, the PTBA cautioned against this approach, arguing it would lead to unnecessary expenditure and potential losses to the national exchequer.

Instead, the PTBA recommended forming a dedicated steering committee to assess the legitimacy and merits of each case. According to PTBA estimates, this systematic review could reduce the current case backlog by more than 50%, allowing authorities to focus resources on genuinely significant cases affecting tax revenue.

The PTBA emphasized that the current situation of unrealistic outstanding demands and pending cases creates a negative impression on donor agencies, investors, and existing taxpayers. The PTBA has called for swift action from the Prime Minister’s office to address these concerns and streamline the tax litigation process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025