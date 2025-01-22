KE condemns attack on staff

KARACHI: K-Electric strongly condemned the violent attack on its staff by nearly area residents during an operation to disconnect illegal power connections (kunda) in Abysinia Lines (Lines Area).

Injured employees were promptly shifted to a nearby private hospital for medical assistance. This is the second such incident in recent days, as a similar attack occurred earlier in the same area when the team was targeted by locals during a disconnection drive.

Despite these challenges, K-Electric remains resolute in its efforts against electricity theft, which has resulted in outstanding dues in the area exceeding Rs270 million. FIRs have been registered, and strict legal action is being pursued against the attackers. K-Electric reiterates its commitment to continue anti-theft operations with full force.

