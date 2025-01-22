AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Opposition concerned at alarming rise in cases of sexual violence

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bachhar has expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of sexual violence in Punjab, citing a recent report submitted by the IG Punjab to the Lahore High Court. According to the report, a woman is allegedly raped every fifteen minutes in the province.

Bachhar, speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, also condemned the government’s recent passage of twelve bills without a quorum. He criticized the government’s handling of the May 9th incidents, stating that the PTI will not compromise on its leaders who faced oppression.

He further asserted that the success of any negotiations between the government and the real forces other would lead to the political downfall of the current rulers.

“We neither want a deal nor any concession. The rulers are in severe distress after the Army Chief’s meeting with barrister Gohar. He said that the success of the negotiations will be the political death of the rulers,” said Bachhar.

The Punjab Assembly session commenced with a delay of one hour and thirty-eight minutes, presided over by Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar. The session’s outset witnessed a strong protest from opposition members, who chanted slogans demanding the release of the PTI’s founder. Opposition members displayed placards and staged a demonstration within the assembly, raising slogans against the government. Deputy Speaker Channar instructed the opposition members to return to their seats.

During the question hour, Amjad Ali Javed expressed satisfaction with the responses provided by the Minister for Auqaf and Social Welfare, Sohail Shokat Butt. This prompted a remark from Deputy Speaker Channar, who commented, “Thank goodness, Amjad Ali Javed is also satisfied with someone’s answer.”

Punjab LHC Punjab assembly IG Punjab Sexual violence Malik Ahmed Khan Bachhar

