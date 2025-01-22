AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Opinion Print 2025-01-22

The quest for Palestinian statehood

Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:51am

The federal cabinet of the incumbent government deserves commendation for reaffirming its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, vowing maximum contribution to the reconstruction phase of Gaza following the ceasefire deal.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his optimism about the prospects of lasting peace, saying that he hopes that the current ceasefire will ultimately turn into a permanent truce.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has stood by the Palestinians in these 15 months during which Israel killed nearly 50,000 Palestinians and obliterated almost entire infrastructure in Gaza.

According to the Time, the American news magazine, for example, ‘’Israeli bombardment and ground operations have transformed entire neighbourhoods in several cities into rubble-strewn wastelands, with blackened shells of buildings and mounds of debris stretching away in all directions.

Major roads have been plowed up. Critical water and electricity infrastructure is in ruins. Most hospitals no longer function.’’

In sum, a wave of gloom, fear and despondency pervades the entire landscape of Gaza. Be that as it may, Pakistan has been sending relief goods to the besieged and beleaguered Palestinians despite immense difficulties and challenges.

It is heartening to note that hundreds of UNWRA trucks have now entered Gaza carrying essential supplies since the ceasefire began amid credible reports that there had been no incidents of aid convoys being looted in Gaza.

No doubt the criticality of rebuilding homes, schools, hospitals, malls, other infrastructure and people’s lives in Gaza cannot be overemphasised. And, this will require a lot of time, effort and money. In my view, however, Palestinian statehood will be the key to all rebuilding plans and processes in Gaza.

Saleem Khan Khattak (Charassada, KPK)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

