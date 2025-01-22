Trump reinstates Cuba on state sponsor of terror list

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday promptly reversed Joe Biden’s decision to remove Cuba from a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, announced days earlier as part of a deal to free prisoners.

In a statement issued hours after the inauguration, the White House said Trump had rescinded a long series of executive orders, including the decision on Cuba.

The Biden administration in its final days last week said it would remove Cuba from the list, which severely impedes foreign investment, in return for a promise to release 553 people — including Cubans jailed in a crackdown on rare mass protests in 2021.

Cuba had gone ahead with releasing prisoners, including opposition leader Daniel Ferrer.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Trump was acting out of “arrogance and disregard for the truth.”