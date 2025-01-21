Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan’s total debt is Rs71.3 trillion which is 67.4 percent of debt-to-GDP ratio till June 2024.

In written reply to a question, the minister told the National Assembly on Monday that there is Rs24.1 trillion of external debt and Rs47.2 trillion of domestic debt last June 2024. He said that maintaining a zero current account deficit or positive account before interest, along with achieving higher growth in Foreign Exchange Earning (FEE) compared to the interest rate on external public debt, will gradually reduce the external public debt.

He said that Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $944 million in the first five months of current fiscal year (5MFY 25), in contrast to a massive deficit of $1.676 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In another written reply to a question, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan told the House that during the period of July to December 2024-25, Pakistan exported a total of 105,690.3 metric tons (MT) of citrus fruits generating a revenue of $30.9 million of various countries.

He said that the largest export destination was Afghanistan, which imported 77,547.44 MT, contributing $16.72 million, or over 54 per cent of total revenue. He said that this highlights Afghanistan’s dominance as the primary market for Pakistani citrus fruits.

He said that other significant contributors included the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 9,173.09 MT exported, generating $3.99 million, and Indonesia, which imported 6,384.01 MT and contributed $3.3 million.

About the export of mangoes, the minister said that Pakistan exported a total of 17,031 MT mangoes to UAE generating a revenue of $10.58 million in July to December 2024-25. He said Pakistan exported 4,783 MT mangoes to UK generating revenue of $17.97 million. He said that these two countries were largest exporters of mangoes during this period.

During the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers,Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik informed that house that a comprehensive plan had been made to address the issue of undocumented economy of the country, limited tax base, and reliance on regressive taxation.

Responding to supplementary questions of the members, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik said the reforms in the tax system is a major priority area of the government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a transformation plan for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He said efforts are also being made for the capacity building of the FBR and Customs.

Earlier, the PTI lawmakers continued noisy protest on the 6th day of the sitting of the session in the National Assembly with torn copies of agenda flying all around and slogans for release of Imran Khan.

They started protest in the beginning of question hour session when opposition leader sought floor on the House for speaking. Speaker AyazSadiq said that he would give the floor to him after Question Hour session of the House. After it, the PTI lawmakers started protest and thumping desks with books and chanted slogans.

After protest, they staged a walkout from the house but one member Mehboob Shah remained in the house and pointed out the quorum. After counting the house was not in order, the speaker adjourned the house till completing of the quorum. But after 15 minutes, the house met again but the speaker adjourned it till today (Tuesday) as the quorum was not observed to complete.

