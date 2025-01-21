AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Israeli aggression: Hafiz Naeem praises Palestinians for bravery

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday praised the Palestinians for 470 days of unwavering resistance in Gaza, calling it a testament to their resolve against Israeli aggression.

Speaking to a gathering of thousands of participants at Shahrah-e-Quaideen to celebrate the Gaza peace deal and the victory of resistance forces, Hafiz Naeem criticized the global silence, particularly from Muslim nations, over Israel’s atrocities.

The JI leader accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, stating that the atrocities had unmasked both Western democracies and the leadership of Muslim countries.

He highlighted the United States’ complicity, alleging its role in the devastation of Gaza and its historical involvement in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other regions. "The U.S. sponsors not only wars but also dictatorship in countries like Egypt," he claimed.

Hafiz Naeem hailed the peace deal as a humiliation for Israel, describing how its advanced technology, military might, and Iron Dome defense system were rendered ineffective by Hamas. He warned Pakistani leaders against recognizing Israel, suggesting that any such move will unleash national outrage.

He pointed out that, prior to October 7, 2023, several Middle Eastern countries were moving toward acknowledging Israel under U.S. influence. However, he said, the offensive by Hamas reversed the situation, defeating Israel on political and military fronts.

He also criticized former Pakistani military dictator, Gen. (retd.) Pervez Musharraf for "cowardly" policies that destabilized the country. He argued that Pakistan's progress depends on breaking free from foreign influences and rejecting leaders imposed by external powers.

He commended the citizens for their solidarity with the Palestinian cause and called for continued support through donations for Gaza's rebuilding and boycotts of Israeli and allied products.

In a televised address, Khalid Qadomi of Hamas likened Gaza to the Vietnam of Israel, claiming that heavy military losses forced Israel to retreat. Despite Israel’s displacement of 90 percent of Gaza’s population and the deaths of over 50,000 civilians, he emphasized that Palestinian resolve remained unbroken.

Friends of Palestine Director General Bilal Asthal concluded the event by declaring, “the only superpower is Allah. We are unbreakable because our strength comes from Him.”

The gathering underscored the unwavering support of Karachi's citizens for Palestine, showcasing their solidarity with the oppressed and their resistance to global oppression.

