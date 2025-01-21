AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Two additional judges of IHC take oath

Terence J Sigamony Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: Two newly-appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, on Monday took oath of their office.

In a ceremony held at the IHC building, Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Aamer Farooq administered oath to both the new additional judges.

Following the oath-taking, Justice Raja Minhas and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan officially became judges of the IHC.

After the induction of the two new additional judges, the IHC Registrar Office has issued a new roster. Starting from this week, five division benches and 10 single benches will be operational.

According to the new roster, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Minhas, as well as Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, will form a division bench.

Other division benches will include Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Azam Khan, and Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Minhas, a prominent lawyer, played a key role in enhancing the vacancies of IHC judges when he was president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA). He was also part of the Senate Committee on Legal Reforms at that time.

Minhas also actively lobbied for the restoration of the IHC when the then Chief Justice of Pakistan had declared it illegal along with other orders of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, on November 3, 2007.

Azam Khan served as an additional district and sessions judge in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Service until he was transferred to Islamabad Judicial Service in 2012.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

