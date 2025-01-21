AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Anti-Rape Act 2021 case: LHC irked by absence of AGP

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Monday expressed her displeasure over the absence of the Attorney General of Pakistan in a hearing relating to the implementation of Anti-Rape Act 2021.

The chief justice declaring the matter of utmost importance adjourned the proceedings in a bail petition of a rape suspect, Wajid Ali, and other petitions regarding police investigation in rape cases till February 10. The bench directed the attorney general to appear before the court on the next hearing.

The bench also urged collaboration between the IGP, advocate general, and other relevant authorities to address deficiencies in the rules and implement effective solutions.

Earlier, Advocate General Punjab informed the bench that female officers had been appointed in every Anti-Rape Crisis Center across the province for such cases and the medical officers and other relevant staff were undergoing training. He also informed the bench that numerous shortcomings had been addressed as per the court orders.

The chief justice remarked that such cases were given priority at every stage in the courts, but delays occur due to late submission of charge sheets and evidence. “If these cases are conducted as per the law, offenders will not escape punishment,” she asserted.

IGP Punjab also appeared before the bench and shared advancements in handling rape cases and establishment of a virtual police station through the Punjab Safe City Authority. He said the virtual station allows victims to file complaints via email, phone, or WhatsApp. He mentioned the recruitment and specialized training of 2,100 women officers including 880 investigating officers.

The Chief Justice observed that rape and drug-related crimes were now the most prevalent and surpassing murder cases. She stressed that the court’s primary objective was to ensure the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act 2021 in its true spirit and also preventing the filing of false cases.

Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa were the other members at the bench.

