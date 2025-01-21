Solar energy project, CETP lab inaugurated in Korangi

KARACHI The inauguration ceremony for the 640 kW Solar Energy Project and the newly renovated Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) Laboratory in the Korangi Leather Area was held today at the CETP Plant, Sector 6-C, Korangi, Karachi.

The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Honourable Aisha Humera Moriani, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Environmental Coordination.

This significant initiative is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in collaboration with the Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone) Environmental Society [PTA (SZ)-ES] and the MoCC.

Gulzar Firoz, Project Director and President of PTA (SZ)-ES, delivered the welcome address, expressing profound gratitude to the MoCC and UNIDO-GEF for their unwavering support in advancing the leather sector. He highlighted the achievements in the Korangi Leather Area, emphasizing that the project has successfully installed a 640 kW solar power system to enhance the energy efficiency of the CETP Plant. Additionally, the establishment of a world-class testing laboratory has been completed, setting new standards for quality and environmental compliance in the industry.

The Chief Guest, Honourable Ms. Aisha Humera Moriani, commended the private sector partners, particularly PTA (SZ)-ES, for their dedicated efforts in the development of the leather sector, which remains one of Pakistan’s largest export industries. She referenced Pakistan’s commitments from COP29, underscoring the nation’s endeavours to reduce carbon emissions. Ms. Moriani lauded the contributions of UNIDO-GEF in providing machinery and solar power solutions, as well as the solid waste management initiatives that collectively propel the sector towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

The ceremony concluded with the ribbon-cutting, officially marking the operational commencement of the solar energy project and the renovated laboratory.

