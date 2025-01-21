AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-21

Iron ore futures flat as supply concerns ease amid improving China sentiment

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures traded flat on Monday as traders weighed the easing supply concerns and lagging steel demand against improving market sentiment in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) held steady, ending morning trade at 799.5 yuan ($109.29) a metric ton. The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.44% lower at $103.4 a ton. Australia’s Port Hedland, the world’s largest iron ore export hub, has resumed operations after cyclone Sean moved away from the port, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

The port was closed on Saturday night over threat from the cyclone. Steel inventory is low and the demand for raw material replenishment is also similarly low, Chinese consultancy Galaxy Futures said. The decline in demand for steel in real estate is expected to narrow, Galaxy Futures added. The total investment in Chinese real estate development fell in 2024, decreasing 10.6% from 2023, Chinese consultancy Lange Steel said, referencing data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Still, Country Garden, once China’s biggest property developer, expects to reach agreeable terms with creditors next month.

The developer defaulted on debt repayment obligations for $11 billion in offshore bonds in late 2023, deepening a debt crisis in the property sector. Meanwhile, customs data last week showed iron ore imports stayed at 100 metric ton as China’s recent stimulus measures boosted prospects, ANZ analysts said. China’s economy ended 2024 with an annual growth of 5%, aided by a blitz of stimulus measures, meeting government targets and beating market forecasts. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE declined, with coking coal and coke sliding 2.69% and 2.65%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded mixed. Rebar gained 0.21% and hot-rolled coil added nearly 0.3%, while wire rod and stainless steel shed 1.67% and 1.85% respectively.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures flat as supply concerns ease amid improving China sentiment

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

Aurangzeb leaves for Davos to attend WEF moot

Kurram: LEAs take control before ‘clearance operation’

Govt rejects PTI’s judicial commissions demand

Issue of gas shortage echoes in Senate

Read more stories