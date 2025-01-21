AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 387,250 tonnes of cargo comprising 226,032 tonnes of import cargo and 161,218 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 226,032 comprised of 102,241 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 35,657 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 88,134 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 161,218 comprised of 93,323 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 70 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 31,200 tonnes of Clinkers, 21,080 tonnes of Mill Scale, 1,281 tonnes of Rice & 13,664 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Naxco Gem, Apl Barcelona, Li Dian 3, Hafnia Express, X-Press Salween, JaruBhum, Nobler, Haiphong Express, Wan Hai 611, MT Shalamar, Oocl Nagoya, CmaCgm Ningbo, Yuan Xiang Fa & Baru berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 14 ships namely, 13 ships namely MT Sargodha, Med Pakize, Bow Neon, Draftdodger, Msc Roberta V, Source Blessing, MT Quetta, Kota Cabar, JaruBhum, Merbabu, Nobler, X-Press Salween & Haiphong Express sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Cyprus Galaxy and Milaha Ras Laffan left the port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Apollon-D, Dulce Diva and Rich Rainbow are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 120,788 tonnes, comprising 98,840 tonnes imports cargo and 21,948 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,900 Containers (1,950 TEUs Imports &950 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 28 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Maeva, River Side, MTM Amazon and Venus & another ship ‘Annegrit’ scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, MW-1, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Monday 20th January, while two more container ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Positano are due arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday January 21st, 2025.

