PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Calling China an indispensable partner, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday described Beijing as the country’s most-sincere friend, crediting it with helping secure the recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a function to announce a government initiative to send 1,000 agriculture graduates selected for capacity-building training in China, PM Sharif said that without Chinese support, the $7 billion IMF bailout package agreed in September 2024 would not have been possible.

He also commended China’s crucial support through investments and development projects, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he declared as a lifeline for the country’s economy.

IMF reaches staff-level deal with Pakistan to unlock $1.3 billion of new cash

He reiterated the government’s commitment to transform the agricultural sector, calling it essential for long-term economic growth. He added that strengthening agriculture is key to ensuring food security, boosting exports, and improving the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

PM Sharif also stressed the need to modernise the country’s agricultural research institutions and adopt sustainable farming practices, digital crop management, and the development of climate-resilient seeds – a big challenge in a country where farming lags behind the neighbouring countries.

Under the initiative, 300 agriculture graduates will go to China for a three-month training programme in the first phase, with 400 participants undergoing six-month training in the second phase. The final group of 300 will complete the training in the last phase.

The prime minister congratulated the first batch of graduates, expressing optimism that their return would enhance Pakistan’s agricultural economy.

Reflecting on his own visit to China, he noted his inspiration from Chinese agricultural research and decided to send young Pakistani graduates to benefit from the experience.

The ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong lauded Pakistan’s performance over the past year, highlighting improvements in the country’s macroeconomic indicators. He reaffirmed China’s readiness to cooperate with Pakistan in enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in agriculture.

“President Xi Jinping places great importance on our relationship with Pakistan,” he said, adding that China had invested around $35.4 billion in CPEC, underscoring the strong partnership between the two countries.

