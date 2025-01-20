AIRLINK 205.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.34%)
Donald Trump says he will prevent transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 08:49am

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said once he is president he will take action to “keep men out of women’s sports.”

Trump made the comments at a campaign-style rally in Washington.

Transgender rights have become a political hot button in recent years.

Republicans at all levels campaigned on the issue in November’s election, with particular focus on transgender women participating in school sports.

More than 4,000 runners participate in Karachi Marathon

Trump pledged during his campaign to restrict gender-affirming care and transgender sports participation.

