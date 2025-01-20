PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

LAHORE: Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, a former executive committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to impose a ban on the export of raw marble and granite.

Instead, he advocates for the export of value-added products such as tiles and slabs, emphasizing the sector’s immense potential to generate substantial foreign exchange earnings.

In an interview with Business Recorder, Hussain stressed the need for government support for the marble and granite industry. He called for the provision of affordable electricity, not only for the garment and textile sectors but also for export-oriented industries like marble and granite.

He further advocated for a reduction in the interest rate to 6% to stimulate industrial growth and job creation.

Hussain emphasized the importance of direct engagement with genuine representatives of trade bodies, highlighting the difficulties faced by marble and granite exporters in obtaining visas for Italy, a crucial market for machinery related to the industry.

He appealed to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to facilitate access to bank financing for the purchase of machinery by marble and granite manufacturers.

The marble and granite industry in Punjab possesses significant economic potential. To fully realize this potential, Hussain outlined several key strategies which includes investing in the upgrade of road infrastructure, particularly in and around mining areas, is crucial for the efficient transportation of raw materials and finished products.

He called for ensuring a consistent and affordable electricity supply is essential to minimize reliance on costly generators and prevent production disruption.

He also called for establishing vocational and training centers in collaboration with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in order to equip workers with advanced skills in stone cutting, polishing, and other relevant techniques.

Khadim Hussain stressed on the need of fostering partnerships between educational institutions and industry players which will lead to the development of tailored training programs that meet the evolving needs of the sector.

He said government of Punjab should facilitate the participation of businessmen in international trade fairs which will enable them to showcase the quality and diversity of Punjab’s marble and granite products to global buyers.

He demanded that government will reduce bureaucratic hurdles in obtaining licenses and permits for mining, processing, and exporting marble and granite products.

The government should encourage the adoption of modern technologies in mining, processing, and value addition which will enhance productivity and improve product quality.

By implementing these strategies, the government can create a more conducive environment for the growth and development of the marble and granite industry in Punjab, unlocking its full potential and contributing significantly to the provincial economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025