Sports Print 2025-01-20

Ensure becomes official food supplement partner of Islamabad United

Press Release Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

KARACHI: Abbott Nutrition Pakistan’s brand Ensure becomes the official nutrition and food supplement partner of the Islamabad United Cricket team.

Abbott Nutrition Pakistan and Islamabad United announced on January 14, 2025, that they have entered into an agreement for Ensure to become the Official Nutrition and Food Supplement Partner of the Islamabad United Cricket team.

“Cricket is a sport that’s played, watched and loved across Pakistan. Abbott and Islamabad United have a major aspect in common that makes this partnership a perfect match. “Ensure is the Number 1 Nutritional Supplement Drink in the world and Islamabad United is The Number 1 Team in PSL History with 3 Championship Titles” said Asim Shafiq, General Manager Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

