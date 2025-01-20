AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-20

‘California wildfire: Will Trump reconsider the Paris Accord?’

Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

This is apropos to a letter to the Editor titled ‘California wildfire: Will Trump reconsider the Paris Accord?’ carried by the newspaper yesterday.

While use of fossil fuel is considered the main culprit for climate change and the prime reason for devastating wild fired, the President -elect Donald Trump has declared the policy of prioritizing fossil fuels as the primary energy source—marked by his rollback of environmental regulations and opposition to renewable energy solutions like wind and solar—poses significant risks for accelerating climate change.

By increasing reliance on coal, oil, and natural gas, such policies would lead to higher greenhouse gas emissions, intensifying global warming and exacerbating extreme weather conditions. This approach undermines efforts to transition to cleaner energy alternatives that could mitigate environmental degradation.

The resulting climate impacts, including prolonged droughts, heatwaves, and erratic weather patterns, would create the perfect conditions for more frequent and severe wildfires, similar to those devastating California. These fires not only destroy ecosystems and homes but also release massive amounts of carbon dioxide, creating a feedback loop that further accelerates climate change.

In his latest Press Conference, Donald Trump mocked wind energy in the most hideous manner. Additionally, he criticized the lifecycle of wind turbines, stating that after 10 years, the structures become obsolete, creating non-biodegradable waste that poses a long-term environmental hazard. His administration withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Accord, arguing that it unfairly burdened the American economy.

Key initiatives included repealing the Clean Power Plan, opening federal lands and offshore areas for fossil fuel extraction, and rolling back methane emission rules.

Trump also streamlined permitting processes for energy projects, championed pipelines like Keystone XL and Dakota Access, and reduced funding and incentives for renewable energy programs, prioritizing traditional energy sources over clean alternatives.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump US climate change California wildfire Paris Accord

Comments

200 characters

‘California wildfire: Will Trump reconsider the Paris Accord?’

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories