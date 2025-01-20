This is apropos to a letter to the Editor titled ‘California wildfire: Will Trump reconsider the Paris Accord?’ carried by the newspaper yesterday.

While use of fossil fuel is considered the main culprit for climate change and the prime reason for devastating wild fired, the President -elect Donald Trump has declared the policy of prioritizing fossil fuels as the primary energy source—marked by his rollback of environmental regulations and opposition to renewable energy solutions like wind and solar—poses significant risks for accelerating climate change.

By increasing reliance on coal, oil, and natural gas, such policies would lead to higher greenhouse gas emissions, intensifying global warming and exacerbating extreme weather conditions. This approach undermines efforts to transition to cleaner energy alternatives that could mitigate environmental degradation.

The resulting climate impacts, including prolonged droughts, heatwaves, and erratic weather patterns, would create the perfect conditions for more frequent and severe wildfires, similar to those devastating California. These fires not only destroy ecosystems and homes but also release massive amounts of carbon dioxide, creating a feedback loop that further accelerates climate change.

In his latest Press Conference, Donald Trump mocked wind energy in the most hideous manner. Additionally, he criticized the lifecycle of wind turbines, stating that after 10 years, the structures become obsolete, creating non-biodegradable waste that poses a long-term environmental hazard. His administration withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Accord, arguing that it unfairly burdened the American economy.

Key initiatives included repealing the Clean Power Plan, opening federal lands and offshore areas for fossil fuel extraction, and rolling back methane emission rules.

Trump also streamlined permitting processes for energy projects, championed pipelines like Keystone XL and Dakota Access, and reduced funding and incentives for renewable energy programs, prioritizing traditional energy sources over clean alternatives.

Qamar Bashir

