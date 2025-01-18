Boat incidents in Greece: 89 FIA officers found guilty of foul play

ISLAMABAD: As many as 89 officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were found guilty of foul play involving two separate boat incidents in Greece that claimed the lives of at least 267 Pakistanis in total, revealed the federal government in the upper house of the Parliament on Friday.

Up to 75 inquiries were launched with 197 cases registered in different FlA zones, including Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Peshawar, in connection with a Greece boat incident that took place on 14th June 2023, read a written reply from the Interior Ministry shared in the Senate question hour.

It was in response to a question, posed by Samina Mumtaz Zehri from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), asking the interior minister whether any inquiry was conducted on the “tragic Greece boat accident which occurred in 2023 killing 262 innocent Pakistanis, if so, details of the human traffickers and smugglers involved in the incident along with the actions taken against them.”

In response, the Interior Ministry stated in the written reply that 38 FIA officials were dismissed from service, 12 deputy directors and assistant directors were charge-sheeted for negligence, faulty investigations and prosecution.

