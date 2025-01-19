PHA projects: PM asks for third-party validation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Housing and Works to conduct third-party validation of all PHA (Pakistan Housing Authority) projects from a reputed firm and make it a regular feature, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

He issued these directions at a recent sectoral briefing on Ministry of Housing and Works, during which detailed discussion was held on different projects and their benefits to the public.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Housing and Works to finalize and place the National Housing Policy before the Federal Cabinet by March, 2025 whereas the Cabinet Division was asked that Federal PPRA, in consultation with provincial PPRAs, to develop a mechanism for mutually sharing the details on blacklisted firms to ensure that such firms do not become part of the procurement process all over the country.

The Peshawar Project (low-income housing scheme) of PHA and Sky Garden project was to be included in the inauguration list of the Prime Minister. Minister for Information and Broadcasting was tasked to coordinate with the Ministry of Housing and Works for preparations of the inauguration ceremony of Sky Garden project. The land revenue issues of Sky Garden were to be sorted out by the Punjab Government.

According to sources, Ministry of Housing and Works has been directed to prepare long-term investment project proposals and plan a seven-star hotel at G-13 Mauve Area Project, Islamabad. The proposal and plan is to be shared with Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) will prepare comprehensive presentation to the Prime Minister by prioritizing the projects along with business plans and timelines. The presentation shall also include a video of the projects highlighting connectivity of roads and other main/important features.

During the meeting, Ministry of Housing and Works was directed to share a proposal/plan with PMO with focus on establishing recreational activities on its future project in Murree. The Director General, FGEHA was tasked to prepare dynamic and appealing brochures for promotion of FGEHA projects and hire a Public Relations company for their marketing. Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema was to facilitate coordination between consultants of P3A and DG FGEHA.

Prime Minister directed Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (IT&T) to coordinate with all Ministries and organisations and prepare a digital inventory of public/government properties.

It was also decided that in future, presentations for Prime Minister shall be prepared by utilizing modern and dynamic presentation tools. In this regard, Minister for Information will hold a meeting with the Secretaries.

Prime Minister also directed that resolution of issues of provision of amenities to residents of PHA Kuri Road must be ensured by convening a meeting of all heads of societies. Capital Development Authority (CDA) to consider the provision of land for low cost housing scheme as appropriate.

The Prime Minister also decided that a permanent high level Committee to assist all Ministries will be constituted to resolve all issues arising out of winding-up or merger of entities. Cabinet Division was to submit a proposal for approval/consideration of the Prime Minister.

