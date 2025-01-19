PN to take command of CTF-151 for 11th time

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy is set to take command of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) for the 11th time, reaffirming its commitment to maritime security.

The command handover ceremony will take place in Bahrain on January 22, where Pakistan will assume charge from Türkiye.

CTF-151 is one of five task forces operating under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), an international coalition established in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions. Its primary mission is to combat piracy in its designated operational areas.

In addition to counter-piracy operations, CTF-151 also works to prevent human trafficking, unregulated and illegal fishing, and other illicit activities in the maritime domain.

Established in January 2009, CTF-151 is a multinational task force with member nations contributing naval assets to ensure safe and secure sea routes for global trade. The task force plays a pivotal role in safeguarding maritime pathways, particularly against piracy, which posed a significant threat in the past.

Notably, piracy incidents in the Gulf of Aden, which peaked in 2010 with 45 vessels targeted, have seen a sharp decline due to the efforts of CTF-151.

Pakistan Navy’s continued leadership of CTF-151 highlights its dedication to fostering regional and international maritime security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025