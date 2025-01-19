California wildfire: Will Trump reconsider the Paris Accord?

The American nation consistently demonstrates remarkable resilience and unity in combating natural and man-made disasters. Currently, while Donald Trump advocates reversing global climate change efforts under the Paris Accord and reintroducing coal, gas, and oil as primary energy sources—key contributors to global warming—the state of California is grappling with devastating wildfires.

Amidst this crisis, first responders, including firefighters, police, National Guard members, and volunteers, have showcased unparalleled dedication, resilience, and commitment to saving lives, containing fires, and providing relief to victims.

As of January 12, 2025, the wildfires in California, particularly in the Los Angeles area, have devastated over 35,840 acres (56 square miles) since they began on January 7, 2025. The fires have claimed at least 16 lives, left 16 individuals missing, and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, including homes and businesses.

Nearly 180,000 residents have been evacuated, and the economic losses are estimated between $135 billion and $150 billion, potentially making these fires the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. The situation remains critical as strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions continue to fuel the blazes, complicating firefighting efforts and causing significant human, environmental, and economic losses.

The devastating wildfires in Southern California are the result of a complex interplay of factors, with climate change playing a significant role. Rising global temperatures have led to prolonged droughts and increased the frequency of extreme weather events, creating conditions conducive to wildfires.

Specifically, the region has experienced “climate whiplash,” characterized by rapid transitions between wet and dry periods. This pattern promotes the growth of vegetation during wet periods, which subsequently dries out during droughts, providing ample fuel for fires.

While natural factors like the Santa Ana winds have historically influenced wildfire behavior in California, the intensification and increased frequency of these fires are closely linked to anthropogenic climate change and environmental degradation.

Qamar Bashir

