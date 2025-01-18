AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-18

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Mushtaq Ghumman Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 09:14am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank will dispatch Implementation Support and Progress Review Mission to monitor Dasu Hydropower Project-stage 1 from February 10- March 5, 2025 to assess the progress of the project.

The 242m (794 ft) tall dam will support a 4,320 MW hydropower station, and is being built in two 2,160 MW stages. The plant is expected to start generating power in July 2027. Last month, Ministry of Economic Affairs expressed its serious concern at the slow implementation of 4,320 MW Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP), as formal signing of agreement with additional financing worth $1 billion is pending due to failure to secure approval of the revised PC-1 by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

The main reason for considerable slowing of progress is due to restrictions on ground transportation of international workers and experts from Islamabad to Dasu and shortage of armoured vehicles for their movement within the project areas.

2,160MW Dasu project: Ministry told to speed up revised PC-1 process

A World Bank Mission which also visited Pakistan from September 2-13, 2024 for attestation of the facts of multibillion-dollar project conveyed dismay at the slow progress of the project.

The mission scheduled for February–March intends to have meetings with the Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR), Ministry of Energy (Power Division), management of Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Commissioner Hazara. Deputy Commissioners Upper and Lower Kohistan,and the Project Implementation Units (PIU) for DHP-1.

The Mission will be led by the Task Team Leader (TTL) Gunjan Gautam (Senior Energy Specialist) and will include Rikard Liden (Lead Energy Specialist), Masood Ahmad (Senior Advisor). Imran-ul-Haq (Senior Social Development Specialist), Ahmad Imran Aslam (Senior Environmental Specialist), Mohammad Omar Khalid (Senior Safeguards Consultant), Ayalew KebedeBelew (Senior Procurement Specialist), Mirzaomer Baig (Financial Management Specialist), and AmnaMir (Senior Program Associate), Daisy LopezZita (Finance Analyst) will remotely participate in the mission.

The World Bank fielded another Mission on January 15-17, 2025, to continue the ongoing discussion on the potential programme support for the power transmission infrastructure.

Following the identification of four high-priority transmission projects under the Transmission System Expansion Programme (TSEP), the Power Division sought assistance from the development sector, including the World Bank, to strengthen the transmission sector. In response, the World Bank’s energy team, in collaboration with key donor partners such as ADB, ISDB, and USAID, initiated efforts to facilitate the successful preparation of these projects as well as required institutional support to NTDC restructuring plans.

The Mission’s focus was on the following objectives:

(i) discuss the WBG review for the techno-economic studies conducted by USAID for the priority transmission projects and next steps;

(ii) discuss with the EAD, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC, and respective stakeholders the request received from EAD for conducting a high-level feasibility study for the Matiari-Moroline, including its scope and requirements;

(iii) understand the status of government request for support and coordinate the nomination of a focal point and members of the program implementation unit from NTDC and working arrangement between technical teams; and

(iv) develop a work plan and agree on next steps to advance the preparation of the Reactive Compensation Devices (STATCOMS) project, which is critical for system stability and reliably of the north-south bidirectional power flows in the short to medium.

The mission team comprised of Waleed Saleh, Alsuraih (Lead Energy Specialist/Team Lead), Mohammad Anis (Infrastructure Program Leader), Waqas Idrees (Senior Energy Specialist), Azhar Iqbal Hussain (Principal Investment Officer), Imran-ul-Haq (Senior Social Development Specialist) and Sarah Khokhar (Social Development Specialist).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Dasu hydropower project Dasu DHP

Comments

200 characters

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Revolving fund accounts: Accounting procedure revised

Dec FCA: CPPA-G seeks negative adjustment of Rs1.03/unit

Read more stories